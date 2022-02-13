Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Decreases By 66.4%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $355.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

