Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 56.2%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.75 on Friday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
