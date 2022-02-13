Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Drops By 56.2%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.75 on Friday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

