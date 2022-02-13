Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Declines By 52.6%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BLOZF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 24,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,736. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

