Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Decreases By 91.1%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.81.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.