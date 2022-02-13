Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Decreases By 91.1%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

