Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Decreases By 82.0%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CODYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($77.01) to €68.00 ($78.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($88.51) to €78.00 ($89.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($80.46) to €73.00 ($83.91) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,982. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.