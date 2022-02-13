Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Grows By 453.8%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,000 shares, a growth of 453.8% from the January 15th total of 160,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

