Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Grows By 453.8%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,000 shares, a growth of 453.8% from the January 15th total of 160,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.41.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
