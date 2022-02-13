Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Rises By 2,050.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $12.36 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.