Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Drops By 69.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 171,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,456 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

