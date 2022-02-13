Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Expands By 300.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EUBG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 11,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,484. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.