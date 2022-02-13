Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Expands By 300.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EUBG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 11,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,484. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
