Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Decreases By 78.6%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

EUZOF remained flat at $$79.91 on Friday. Eurazeo has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.