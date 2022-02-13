Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Drops By 76.8%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.60 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.232 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,466,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.