Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Drops By 76.8%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.60 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.232 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.
