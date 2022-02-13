Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 63.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

