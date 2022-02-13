Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 63.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ CARZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.
