Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 77.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

FLC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 32,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.