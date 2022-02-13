Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Grows By 300.0%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ EDUT opened at $8.09 on Friday. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

