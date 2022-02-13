Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Rises By 156.7%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 92.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 193,750 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

