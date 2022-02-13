Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Grows By 177.0%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the January 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJNA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Marijuana Inc, HempMeds and Kannaway. Medical Marijuana Inc operates as the parent company of all divisions. HempMeds distributes hemp oil in the US and internationally.

