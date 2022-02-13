Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Grows By 348.4%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 348.4% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.39. 16,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

