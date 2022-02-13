Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Decreases By 69.3%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.37) to €12.60 ($14.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($13.22) to €10.30 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.72.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. 78,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

