Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Expands By 379.5%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 379.5% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $$10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.