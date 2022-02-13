Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Decreases By 99.7%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSHN traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 8,988,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,021,070. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

