Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Decreases By 99.7%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RSHN traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 8,988,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,021,070. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.
RushNet Company Profile
