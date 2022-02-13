Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Expands By 124.1%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SRL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

