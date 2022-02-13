Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Increases By 404.7%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 404.7% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SEKEY remained flat at $$7.85 on Friday. 16,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

