Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 68.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

