Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 67.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Taitron Components by 106.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

