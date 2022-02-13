Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 183.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the January 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TCCPY opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.