Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 15,733.3%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 15,733.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of TRUMY opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

