Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Decreases By 51.2%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,876,000.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
