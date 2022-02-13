Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Drops By 74.9%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JOET traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. 57,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter.

