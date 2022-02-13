Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Drops By 74.9%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JOET traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. 57,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $33.31.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
