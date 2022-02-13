Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Drops By 87.9%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

WFAFY opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.