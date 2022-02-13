Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $50.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $6,667,403. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

