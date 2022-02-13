Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $31.39 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,500 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

