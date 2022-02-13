Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 1,158.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

