Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 1,158.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
