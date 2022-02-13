SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,279. The company has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.49. SinglePoint has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

