SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 111.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKM. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

