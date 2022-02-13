Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,572 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Slam worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the third quarter valued at $46,804,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at $14,537,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at $9,377,000.

SLAM opened at $9.72 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

