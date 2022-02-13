Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

