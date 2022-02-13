Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

