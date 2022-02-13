Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after buying an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after buying an additional 660,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $68.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.