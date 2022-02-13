Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $173.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

