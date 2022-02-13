Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.