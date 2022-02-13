Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 12.8%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA)’s share price shot up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 288,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 75,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$78.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

