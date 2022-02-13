Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after purchasing an additional 122,885 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.