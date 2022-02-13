Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.11% of Sprout Social worth $204,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.