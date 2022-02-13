SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $126.00 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

