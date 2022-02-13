Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Square by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Square by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

