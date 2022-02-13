SRS Investment Management LLC Buys 381,398 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for 1.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $113,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $20,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

