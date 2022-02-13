State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $107.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.58.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 2,059,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,949 shares of company stock worth $4,071,222. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.