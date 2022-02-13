State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,512 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,949 shares of company stock worth $4,071,222. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

