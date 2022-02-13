Step Hero Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $87,315.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00105886 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.