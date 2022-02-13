stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.73 or 0.06800865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.15 or 0.99881024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

